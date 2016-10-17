Benefits for migrants

The data on migrant workers is aimed not only at filtering out persons with criminal antecedents, but also at helping migrant workers across the district.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul R.B. Krishna said the Universal Brotherhood Safety Management System being used by the Kochi police to store personal details of the migrant workers digitally would help them in situations of emergency.
“We could use these details to inform their relatives and ensure their care and maintenance. The lack of family details and their contact numbers was a major problem earlier.
“With the database, we will be able to help them during a crisis,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor