Benefits for migrants

The data on migrant workers is aimed not only at filtering out persons with criminal antecedents, but also at helping migrant workers across the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul R.B. Krishna said the Universal Brotherhood Safety Management System being used by the Kochi police to store personal details of the migrant workers digitally would help them in situations of emergency.

“We could use these details to inform their relatives and ensure their care and maintenance. The lack of family details and their contact numbers was a major problem earlier.

“With the database, we will be able to help them during a crisis,” he said.