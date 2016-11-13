Banks keep an eye out for illegal currency exchange

Suspecting unscrupulous elements of engaging carriers, mostly migrant labourers, to get their unaccounted money exchanged, banks are working to make their systems foolproof to ensure that no same person makes successive exchanges.

According to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, a person can exchange Rs.4,000 worth Old High Denomination (OHD) currency notes over bank counters once in 15 days.

However, senior bank officials told The Hindu that instances where the same individuals turning up successively for exchange using different ID proof documents had come to their notice. They were turned away without cash, but they might have succeeded at other branches.

Sensing a possible fraud in the making, banks are working on a system to remain alert to multiple exchanges by the same persons. Officials also warned of a possibility of such illegal exchange of unaccounted money through the shops and firms doing brisk business.

There were reports of a woman lottery vendor near Marine Drive being approached by some men who offered her commission for exchanging currency on their behalf.

Besides, some banks had received fake currency notes though their number was negligible. “We are destroying such notes rather than turning those responsible over to the police since it is possible that they might have landed those one-off fake notes accidentally,” a bank official said.

Meanwhile, the police said it was for banks to have a system to flag such illegal exchanges. “Migrant workers without bank accounts and have saved their salaries over several months might try to get them exchanged through Rs.4,000 lots, and they cannot be put under scanner for possessing cash. What the police can do is verify cases referred by banks,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul R.B. Krishna said.

As such there is already enough confusion, and the police do not want to add to the confusion by interfering in monetary transactions. The police are also keeping track of bulk movement of cash, he added.

“Our role is restricted to maintaining law and order for which we have deployed additional men near ATMs and banks. We have intensified patrolling and have even put up a picket in front of the RBI,” Mr. Krishna said.