BJP seeks CBI probe into cases involving CPI(M) leaders

BJP leader V. Muraleedharan has approached the High Court of Kerala seeking CBI probe into two recent cases involving CPI(M) leaders Zakkir Hussain of Ernakulam and Jayanthan, a party councillor at Wadakkanchery.

Moving a petition before the High Court on Monday, Mr. Muraleedharan submitted that Mr. Hussain had “more than 13 criminal cases against him and an equal number of cases pending investigation.”

The State investigating agencies were making a mockery of the investigations as the person enjoyed the patronage of the ruling class of the State, he submitted. The second case pertained to the compliant of a woman that she was raped and blackmailed by the councillor and a few others.

The case, according to the petitioner, attained significance because of the extraordinary interference of the police and the ruling political class to hush up the investigation and the subsequent withdrawal of the case by the victim.

Anticipatory bail

Meanwhile, Mr. Hussain approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. When the petition came up for consideration, the court asked the prosecutor to get instructions on the petition. Mr. Hussain moved the HC after his petition was dismissed by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions court.