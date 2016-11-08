Kochi

BJP seeks CBI probe into cases involving CPI(M) leaders

BJP leader V. Muraleedharan has approached the High Court of Kerala seeking CBI probe into two recent cases involving CPI(M) leaders Zakkir Hussain of Ernakulam and Jayanthan, a party councillor at Wadakkanchery.

Moving a petition before the High Court on Monday, Mr. Muraleedharan submitted that Mr. Hussain had “more than 13 criminal cases against him and an equal number of cases pending investigation.”

The State investigating agencies were making a mockery of the investigations as the person enjoyed the patronage of the ruling class of the State, he submitted. The second case pertained to the compliant of a woman that she was raped and blackmailed by the councillor and a few others.

The case, according to the petitioner, attained significance because of the extraordinary interference of the police and the ruling political class to hush up the investigation and the subsequent withdrawal of the case by the victim.



Anticipatory bail

Meanwhile, Mr. Hussain approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. When the petition came up for consideration, the court asked the prosecutor to get instructions on the petition. Mr. Hussain moved the HC after his petition was dismissed by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions court.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 3:44:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/BJP-seeks-CBI-probe-into-cases-involving-CPIM-leaders/article16439884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY