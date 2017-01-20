Kochi

B.Com. student alleges ragging by seniors

A first-year student of B.Com. at Union Christian College in Aluva was allegedly ragged by his seniors on Thursday evening.

The college authorities said that they had handed over the complaint submitted by the parents of the student to the Aluva police alleging that their son was attacked by a group of second-year B.Com. students.

The students, said to be involved in the incident, denied the charges while stating that an altercation broke out when they questioned an attempt by the first-year student to portray a girl student in bad light. However, the parents of the girl denied the allegations stating that she had no role in the entire incident. The college will conduct an inquiry into the incident on Monday.

