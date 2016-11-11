Authorisation norm hits outstation students

Parents who rushed to banks to deposit money in the accounts of their children studying in other States were an aggrieved lot on the first day of exchanging of old high denomination (OHD) notes in the city on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had made an authorisation letter by the beneficiary account holder mandatory in such cases. With little time left between the sudden demonetisation and the exchange process, such letters could not be furnished in several cases, much to the anxiety of parents and their wards.

Meanwhile, senior State Bank of India (SBI) officials expressed hope for the dilution of the condition for third party deposits in the coming days in view of the hardship it posed to people.

“It was overlooked today [Thursday] since the top priority was money exchange,” officials said.

Arrangements

The SBI had made extensive arrangements overnight to handle the anticipated customer frenzy as banks opened on Thursday after a day of closure. “All our branches had enough cash chests including the all new Rs.2,000 currency notes. We had also deployed the entire staff from regional offices to branches to make available maximum possible hands for customer care for currency exchange,” SBI sources said. The bank had also printed thousands of request slips overnight to ensure smooth transaction from the very outset.