Kochi

Attack on scribe: police file case against lawyers

The Ernakulam Central police on Thursday registered a case against a few lawyers on charges of abusing and harassing a woman journalist.

According to the police, cases have been registered against Advocate Navas and a group of others under IPC Section 354 (A), 294 (B) and 506 (1). The case follows a complaint filed by Manju Kuttikrishnan, a reporter with Malayalam daily Deshabhimani .

The case pertained to a section of lawyers on Wednesday forcing journalists to leave the Ernakulam District Principal and Sessions court room where they had come to cover the murder case trial of a Dalit woman at Perumbavoor.



A complaint filed by the reporter stated that lawyers led by Navas had abused her while sitting inside the court and threatened to assault her. Following this, she was forced to leave the court.

Meanwhile, the woman journalist had also filed a formal complaint with the Advocate General C.P. Sudhakaraprasad, who heads the committee looking into the ongoing tiff between the media and a section of lawyers.

