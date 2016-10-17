As police step up ID card drive, over 100 migrants leave district

Over 100 persons suspected to be involved in criminal activities have left Ernakulam for their hometowns after the Kochi police launched an elaborate drive to provide identity cards to inter-State migrant workers living in various places across the district.

The assessment came after the police found that two to three persons on an average among the various groups of migrant workers had stayed away from the drive to collect biometric details of workers as part of issuing identity cards to them.

Confirming the development, Arul R.B. Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam (Law and Order and Traffic), told The Hindu on Sunday that three to four persons in a group of 30 migrant workers were found reluctant to turn up for the registration process after the completion of the first phase of issuing identity cards. Details of about 15,000 migrant workers were brought under the database of the police in the initial round. The police had collected the thumb impressions, authorised identity cards and contact details of their employers.