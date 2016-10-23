Around the city

Kochi

Residents’ associations are capable of bringing about changes in society, and the best association in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency will be honoured with the MLA’s Mahatmaji Puraskaram, said P.T. Thomas, MLA. He added that an independent committee would judge the associations for their work, and the winner would be decided by the committee. The association that bags the first prize will get Rs.10 lakh from the MLA fund. While the runner-up will get Rs.7 lakh, the association that gets the third position will get Rs.5 lakh. Residents’ associations in Kochi Corporation and Thrikkakara Municipality will be judged separately.

— Special Correspondent

