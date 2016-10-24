Antony: toughest time for Congress in State

Congress was facing the toughest challenge in its history in the State, said Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a public event in Kochi, Mr. Antony said new leaders, who could strengthen the organisation and bring back the segments who got alienated from the party, should be nominated as DCC presidents.

The party would be re-organised in the State shortly, he said. He demanded stern action against those who reportedly tortured four dalit youths in police custody in Kollam.

He refused to comment on the complaint of phone tapping raised by VACB director Jacob Thomas.

Earlier, Mr. Antony presented INTUC leader K.P. Haridas with Elsebius Master award for the best trade union leader.