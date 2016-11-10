Kochi

Another HIL blast victim succumbs to injuries

The blast at the Hindustan Insecticides Limited, Eloor, on November 2 claimed another life with Ganapathi Raman, 52, deputy mechanical manager, succumbing to burn injuries on Wednesday.

He was admitted to Ernakulam Medical College. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Raman, son of Krishna Iyer and Rajalakshmi, was staying in Aluva, Chemabakassery Lane, and had been working in the company for the last 27 years. He leaves behind wife Satya, daughter Purnima and son Sreekrishnan (both studying in Chennai). A postmortem will be conducted at the District General Hospital on Thursday before the body is handed over to relatives. Earlier, Paul P. Thomas, an assistant manager, production, who had suffered injuries in blast, had died while undergoing treatment.

