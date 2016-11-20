An institution that grew with the agrarian economy

Cooperative banks are the poor people’s share market. As stakeholders, they stand to partake of the bank’s profit, on which thrives a whole agrarian, social economy in rural areas, maintains M.P. Vijayan, secretary of the Palliyackal Service Co-operative Bank at Ezhikkara, north of Paravur, which is the backbone of the widespread organic agriculture in Ezhikkara and Kottuvally panchayats.

The society that runs the bank has focused its energies on the farming sector, facilitating organic cultivation of vegetables, animal husbandry (cattle rearing in particular), poultry and even floriculture.

It made around Rs.1.5 crore from the proceeds of these sales in the last season. “That is in return for loans worth Rs.1 crore granted for agricultural purposes. Against this, what have commercial banks that have lent agriculture loans of Rs.58,000 crore in Kerala achieved?” he asks.

The bank follows KYC norms and has been insisting on PAN card lately.

“Ordinary people, pensioners, small-time farmers, merchants, small-scale traders, and people largely from small income families constitute 95 per cent of our clientèle.

“Most of them are aged above 40, a good per cent of them are senior citizens too,” says Mr. Vijayan.

Transparent ways

“We have asked people having deposits of over Rs.1.5 lakh to pay tax individually, as the law does not stipulate that we deduct TDS. But if you are to brand them all as black money hoarders, then almost every one of us is in that category,” says Mr. Vijayan. He adds that the bank’s transactions are transparent, compliant with norms which can be verified by any regulatory agency.

Post-demonetisation, some 10 to 15 customers of the bank who wanted to withdraw their deposits were returned their money through the District Cooperative Bank and the Bank of India where Palliyackal Cooperative Bank operates accounts.

“But it is not the case with several societies. We are given to understand that chunks of deposits in other cooperative banks are being shifted by customers to commercial banks for fear of the cooperative sector breaking down,” he says.

Palliyackal Cooperative Bank has some 8,000 depositors, who have cumulatively deposited Rs.57 crore. It has disbursed loans to the tune of a little less than Rs.40 crore and boasts a share capital of Rs.1.6 crore. It made a profit of Rs.43 lakh in the last fiscal.

A bad phase

It grew with the growth of the agrarian economy in the locality, evident from the fact that in year 2000 the bank was staring at a bleak future having had a cumulative loss of Rs.40 lakh.

An integrated agri-production programme, which saw its active involvement in farming, turned it around. Right now, there are around 30 self help groups with nearly 750 farmers covered under the programme.