Aluva resident falls prey to online fraud

There seems no end to the online fraud as in a latest incident unidentified men cheated a resident of Aluva by withdrawing over Rs.40,000 from his State Bank of Travancore account from Brooklyn in the United States.

According to police, the fraudsters pulled off the trick using the ATM card pin.

Navas, the owner of Naas Constructions, had a rude shock when he received an SMS alert on his mobile about the withdrawal of money from his account maintained at the SBT branch at Thottakkattukara.

It was around 5.30 p.m. on Thursday that he received the alert that Rs.40,333 had been withdrawn from his account. He contacted the bank officials who confirmed that money had been withdrawn from Brooklyn using his ATM card pin, through the City Bank money transfer services. He then lodged a complaint with the police and the bank officials. It was revealed that an equivalent amount in dollar was transferred out of his account.