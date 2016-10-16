Kochi

Aluva resident falls prey to online fraud

There seems no end to the online fraud as in a latest incident unidentified men cheated a resident of Aluva by withdrawing over Rs.40,000 from his State Bank of Travancore account from Brooklyn in the United States.

According to police, the fraudsters pulled off the trick using the ATM card pin.

Navas, the owner of Naas Constructions, had a rude shock when he received an SMS alert on his mobile about the withdrawal of money from his account maintained at the SBT branch at Thottakkattukara.

It was around 5.30 p.m. on Thursday that he received the alert that Rs.40,333 had been withdrawn from his account. He contacted the bank officials who confirmed that money had been withdrawn from Brooklyn using his ATM card pin, through the City Bank money transfer services. He then lodged a complaint with the police and the bank officials. It was revealed that an equivalent amount in dollar was transferred out of his account.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 8:59:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Aluva-resident-falls-prey-to-online-fraud/article16072444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY