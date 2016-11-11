All roads in the city lead to banks, post offices

The Rs.1,000 note in Anu’s clenched fist had turned sticky but had grown greater in value.

Waiting at the tail end of a winding queue that went up all the way from Hospital Road to the first floor office of the Ernakulam Head Post Office for exchange of Old High Denomination (OHD) notes, he was worried about his wife. She had just been discharged from the General Hospital, after her delivery.

“I have to exchange this note to pay taxi fare to take my wife and baby home at Nettoor,” said an anxious Anu, a carpenter.

The head post office had opened a single counter for currency exchange, and people started queuing up even before the office hours.

Similar sights were witnessed at almost all banks which had opened multiple counters. Deposits above Rs.4,000 were credited to the bank accounts of customers.

Sudhakaran, a government employee, who went to the Kaloor branch of the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) for currency exchange, was shell shocked at being given a request slip marked ‘token number 130’, while the token being attended at that moment was 16.

“We have no issues and have abundant supply of currency notes,” said Narayanan Unni, branch manager, SBI, Kaloor. Besides, a copy of the ID proof, customers had to fill a request slip furnishing details such as ID proof number, the numbers of notes submitted for exchange.

At the Palarivattom branch of HDFC, officials opened five counters.

P.V. Anand, manager of the Vennala branch of the State Bank of Hyderabad, joined his staff members in exchanging notes. “People seemed anxious about getting rid of the OHD notes by making deposits. We have enough cash chests, though they may get depleted,” he said.

A few metres away, Raghavan Nair, a retired policeman, was annoyed by the long queue at the Alinchuvadu branch of the SBT, and he simply grabbed the request slip and left the scene. “I am not so desperate to waste my entire day standing here,” he scoffed.

The newly introduced Rs.2,000 note, which was in the limelight, thanks to numerous posts and trolls on its supposedly enhanced security features, was a major attraction of the day, though not all bank branches, other than those of the SBI and the SBT, initially had the coveted notes.

As some branches ran out of money, people headed for the regional office of the RBI at Kaloor. “I visited several bank branches, but all of them had run out of currency notes,” said Danny, a fabrication worker, who waited outside the RBI office.