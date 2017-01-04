Agency may file theft case

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) may file a police case for theft since the agency found the responses to show-cause notices served to three officials over its missing valuables were ‘unconvincing’.
Two assistant engineers and an assistant executive engineer were served notices last Friday with an ultimatum to submit their replies by Tuesday evening. “We are processing the replies and further action will be taken in consultation with our legal team,” GCDA sources said. When contacted, GCDA Chairman C.N. Mohanan said the replies would be considered on Wednesday.
The GCDA came to know about the missing household items last week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor