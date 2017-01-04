Agency may file theft case

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) may file a police case for theft since the agency found the responses to show-cause notices served to three officials over its missing valuables were ‘unconvincing’.

Two assistant engineers and an assistant executive engineer were served notices last Friday with an ultimatum to submit their replies by Tuesday evening. “We are processing the replies and further action will be taken in consultation with our legal team,” GCDA sources said. When contacted, GCDA Chairman C.N. Mohanan said the replies would be considered on Wednesday.

The GCDA came to know about the missing household items last week.