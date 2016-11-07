After the row, stakeholders want Fort Kochi spared

A meeting of stakeholders convened by the Fort Kochi police in the wake of a row over a film shooting has evolved a 12-point charter for smooth shoot of films without disrupting normal life in the popular tourism destination.

Road blocks for film shooting have become far too frequent in Fort Kochi for the people’s liking.

Hence it was decided to do away with prolonged blockades and to limit them to the shoot of the scene alone. Blockage should be lifted immediately thereafter for normal traffic, the meeting held.

Road blockades should be lifted immediately in the event of emergency and when motorists have no option to pass through the area.

More importantly, care should be taken to ensure that crew members deployed to impose blockades for shooting do not act rude with people.

In fact, the support of local residents should be taken for the purpose, it was suggested at the meeting.

“Shooting should be undertaken only after obtaining the permission of the police. Also, shooting will be permitted only if relevant permissions are secured from all agencies and departments concerned.

Generators used for shooting should be kept at a distance from residential areas,” the stakeholders said.

For shooting in residential areas, prior permission and cooperation of residents should be ensured.

The meeting insisted that filming near schools should not block free movement of students.

“Location managers should ensure at the time of wrapping up the shooting that places used for shooting are not littered,” it was held.

Light and audio systems should be used sparingly.

