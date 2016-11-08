After ABC, lessons in responsible dog-keeping

After the Animal Birth Control programme, the Kochi Corporation is contemplating reintroduction of responsible dog-keeping practices for city dwellers.

The programme, which was initiated earlier, had to be put on hold after some technical glitches relating to the use of Plan Fund of the civic body surfaced. As the project was implemented using the Plan Fund, prior approval of the State government was required.

“The civic body is planning to place the proposal in the council as part of the proceedings to seek government approval,” said V.K. Minimol, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee.

The project involves injecting a microchip into the sub-cutaneous portion of a dog’s neck. A 15-digit number will be encoded in the chip and details of the dog owner will be recorded in it. “Though the location of the dog cannot be tracked using the chip, one can confirm the identity of the owner using a chip-reader,” said K.J. Kishore Kumar, a veterinarian.

The corporation will have to complete the micro-chipping project before March next. The Animal Birth Control rules make it mandatory on the part of all dog owners to vaccinate, sterilise or ensure controlled breeding of their pets. Camps shall be organised in the city for micro-chipping dogs.

TRACKING CANINES

Programme was put on hold after technical glitches related to use of Plan Fund surfaced

Corporation to place

proposal in council

Project involves injecting a microchip into sub-cutaneous part of dog’s neck