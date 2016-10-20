Advocates’ forum suspends Sebastian Paul

The executive committee of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association on Wednesday decided to suspend Sebastian Paul, High Court lawyer, media critic, and political commentator from the membership of the association on allegations of defaming the legal fraternity and judiciary in his speech at the Kozhikode Press Club on the standoff between mediapersons and lawyers.

The committee referred to the disciplinary committee the decision for ratification.

Dr. Paul termed the decision “illogical, unreasonable, and unsustainable.” He said he had not defamed the legal fraternity. What he had spoken was that even judges were not interfering to end the standoff between mediapersons and lawyers. Even if his speech had amounted to defaming the judiciary, it was for the High Court or judges concerned to initiate action, he said.

In fact, he had not opposed any decision of the association. If the association or its members took a wrong decision, a member had every freedom to point out such mistake. — Special Correspondent