Kochi

Advocates’ forum suspends Sebastian Paul

The executive committee of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association on Wednesday decided to suspend Sebastian Paul, High Court lawyer, media critic, and political commentator from the membership of the association on allegations of defaming the legal fraternity and judiciary in his speech at the Kozhikode Press Club on the standoff between mediapersons and lawyers.

The committee referred to the disciplinary committee the decision for ratification.

Dr. Paul termed the decision “illogical, unreasonable, and unsustainable.” He said he had not defamed the legal fraternity. What he had spoken was that even judges were not interfering to end the standoff between mediapersons and lawyers. Even if his speech had amounted to defaming the judiciary, it was for the High Court or judges concerned to initiate action, he said.

In fact, he had not opposed any decision of the association. If the association or its members took a wrong decision, a member had every freedom to point out such mistake. — Special Correspondent

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:46:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Advocates%E2%80%99-forum-suspends-Sebastian-Paul/article16076355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY