Acting workshop for students, film enthusiasts

In keeping with the revival of a parallel film culture in the State over the past couple of years, film societies are trying out things other than mere screening of films with a view to doing their bit to create an ecosystem for a quality film culture.

As part of this, the Cochin Film Society, which has been screening contemporary and classical art films from around the world, is now organising an acting workshop for aspiring film actors and students on November 19 and 20.

The workshop, to be handled by Prof. Chandramohan Nair, who headed the acting faculty at the Film and Television Institute, Pune, and chairs the Board of Studies of Acting at K.R.Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, will introduce the technical aspects of acting and skills needed by film actors by way of talks, demonstrations, group exercises and rehearsals.

20 seats

The workshop is meant for students and film enthusiasts of over 16 years of age. Admission is restricted to 20 persons on a first-come-first-served basis.

A sum of Rs. 2,500 is the registration fee and the last date for registration is November 15. Details can be had from the society’s secretary on 9605367450 or 9388609590.

