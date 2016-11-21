Accidents on NH stretch claim two more lives

Two persons, including a 77-year-old woman,were killed on Sunday in two accidents reported from the Edappally-Kundannur stretch of the National Highway.

In the first incident, Sainaba, a native of Ernakulam, was killed when the car she had been travelling in collided with a private bus near Thykkoodam. The accident took place around 10.45 a.m. when the bus, plying in the Kottayam-Ernakulam route, was negotiating a U-turn on the NH before proceeding to the Vyttila mobility hub.

“The bus, while taking a sharp turn, knocked a car proceeding from the Kundannur side and went on to hit another car from the same direction,” the police said. The cars were completely damaged in the impact of the collision and three persons, including Sainaba, sustained injuries.

Following the accident, traffic along the stretch remained partially disrupted for nearly an hour and the gridlock was cleared after the police removed the damaged vehicles from the accident site.

In the second incident, a 69-year-old person, identified as Xavier of Maradu, succumbed to injuries sustained after being hit by a KSRTC bus near Kannadikkadu Junction.

The accident took place on November 5 near Kannadikkadu junction when he was riding a bicycle. He had been admitted to the Kottayam medical college hospital and died on Sunday.

Local protest

Meanwhile, a section of local residents and traders staged a protest in the area, seeking removal of “the unscientific traffic regulation” at Vyttila junction, which caused several accidents in the past, and also demanding the arrest of the bus driver for rash driving.

According to the residents, at least six accidents had been reported from the area over the past few weeks.

In protest against the unscientific traffic reforms which purportedly led to the accidents, the Pothujana Samrakshana Samiti would organise a demonstration at the U-turn on Monday, said T.N. Prathapan, an office-bearer of the Samiti.

MLA convenes meet

“With the locals having a major concern that the service roads and bylanes are getting congested due to the traffic reforms, P.T. Thomas, MLA, has convened a meeting to review the traffic reforms on Tuesday,” said a top officer with the city police.

However, the police maintain that the new traffic reforms have cut down road accidents in Kundannur, Vyttila, Palarivattom and Edappally since August.

Between January and July this year, 10 accidents were reported at Kundannur junction, in which 12 got injured. Three persons were killed and 36 injured in 34 accidents at Vyttila; and 12 injured in 21 accidents at Palarivattom.