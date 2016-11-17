Abduction case: HC grants bail to two

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to the sixteenth and seventeenth accused arrested in the alleged abduction and assault case in which Maradu municipal vice chairman Antony Asanparambil and councillor Jinson Peter are the other accused.

The court, while issuing the order, observed that Muhammed Babu and Abdul Salam were arraigned as sixteenth and seventeenth accused on the basis of a further statement by the complainant, Shukkur.

According to the complainant, the petitioners had allegedly intimidated him. It was yet to be established whether these two petitioners had any involvement in the first phase of the incident in 2013.

The statement contained only a casual allegation. The statement did not show in definite terms that these two petitioners had any role or involvement in the first phase of the incident or that they were present anywhere near the place of occurrence, the court pointed out.

The circumstances under which the petitioners were arraigned as accused were entirely different from the other accused. Definite allegations were there against the other accused.

Everything was perpetrated by the first and second accused (vice-chairman and councillor). The two petitioners could be granted bail in the above factual situation when the police had collected the required material against them.

The two petitioners need not be detained further in custody to facilitate the arrest of others, the court observed.

The court ordered that the petitioners be released on bail on their executing a bond with two solvent sureties for Rs.50,000 each.

They should report before the Circle Inspector, Aluva, between 10 and 11 a.m. on all Tuesdays for two months and should not enter the limit of city police commissioner, including the limit of Panangad police station for two months.