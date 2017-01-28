A poet who straddles many languages

KOCHI: Poet and translator Santosh Alex, who wears many hats with aplomb, has now got his own poems in Malayalam and Hindi translated into English in an anthology titled, Alone with Everybody.

The collection comprises over 50 poems including some short pieces like Shower – To bathe is to shed one body and to receive another, says the poet. Simply put, Mr. Alex’s poems are ruminations over the seemingly mundane and the ordinary, which often attain extraordinary dimensions.

For Mr. Alex, who has been translating literature across five languages for two decades, this is his debut collection of own poems in translation in English. They allow the reader to experience his responses to contemporary realities, from a personal point of view.

The English rendering was done by the author himself, along with poet and translator Vijay Nair. Malsawmi Jacob, Mizo author of the English novel Zorami, will release the collection at an event at H&C Stores on Sunday at 4 p.m.