A month to go for Biennale

Thirty days from now, on 12/12/16, the next edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale will get under way, featuring performances and production of 97 artists from 36 nations across disciplines, forms and styles.

There are writers, dancers, poets, musicians, theatre practitioners and a clutch of visual artists showcasing their work in the largest contemporary art festival in South Asia, titled, ‘Forming in the pupil of an eye’.

CM to inaugurate

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate KMB 2016 at Parade Ground at Fort Kochi on December 12, following a flag hoisting ceremony at Aspinwall House, a major biennale venue, earlier that day.

Curated by artist Sudarshan Shetty, KMB 2016 will seek to question the labels attributed to and blur the lines between various modes of artistic expression.

Chilean revolutionary poet Raul Zurita was the first artist announced in this edition. There are 36 Indian artists from different regions. Besides cartoonist E.P. Unny, Malayalam litterateur Anand and graphic artist Orijit Sen, there will be stage performances by Anamika Haksar and Kalakshetra Manipur, Sangam poetry recitals, dance performances and printmaking, among other artistic mediums.

Final list

“The final list of artists is but a sampling of the richness and range to be found along the art spectrum. The coming together of, and the conversations between, their diverse approaches, sensibilities, practices, creations and performances as they unfold in Kochi will showcase to the world what the ‘People’s Biennale’ is all about,” Shetty said.

The three-month main exhibition will be spread across 11 venues in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Ernakulam.