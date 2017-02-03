A heritage station being preened up, stalemate over another

KOCHI: Officials are confident of renovating the Harbour Terminus (HT) railway station by the first week of April for passenger trains to resume service to the heritage station, though no funds have been allocated specifically for railway projects in the Kochi region in the Union Budget.

But uncertainty looms over the fate of yet another heritage station, the Old Railway Station (ORS), thanks to delay in evicting encroachers and the need to set up a level-crossing near Pachalam.

A senior railway official said that details of allocation of funds for various projects would shortly be published in the Railways’ Pink Book. “Details and estimate of all pending projects have been sent to the Southern Railway. We hope to get an additional diesel electrical multiple unit (DEMU) train simultaneous with the resumption of services to HT,” he added.

According to the official, track and cable laying is in the final lap. This will be followed by signalling and telecommunication work. Installation of display panels and other amenities at the station too will be taken up shortly.

Except for stacking of rails, little has been done as far as ORS renovation is concerned. “This is mainly because of the delay in evicting and rehabilitating over two dozen families who have encroached on the station premises. The demand for a level-crossing between Pachalam and the heritage station is yet another issue to be addressed,” the official said.

Stations in suburbs

According to him, obtaining funds for addition of more amenities at Edappally and Thripunithura railway stations is yet another priority. This can be decided at the divisional or zonal level.

Kochi Metro

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has sought a Central allocation of ₹238 crore as pass through assistance (PTA) and ₹65.91 crore as subordinate debt to fund the Kochi metro project. “The Centre and the State had earlier handed over their shares of equity for the project. It is in the process of handing over the ₹1,500 crore loan availed from French agency AFD in instalments, depending on the quantum of work done. As of now, we have sufficient funds for the metro, while a ₹366-crore loan availed from the District Cooperative Bank is being used to compensate land owners who surrendered their property beyond Vyttila. More funds are expected from the State for carrying out land acquisition beyond Pettah up to Thripunithura and for the Kakkanad extension,” metro sources said.

Metro extensions suffer delay

Elaborating on the progress of land acquisition for the metro’s Thripunithura and Kakkanad extensions, a senior Revenue official said a social impact assessment (SIA) of the land needed for the proposed stations at Alliance Junction and SN Junction had already been done. The SIO of the land required for widening the Pettah-SN Junction road prior to commencing the metro’s civil work has to be completed latest by June.

The SIO for Kakkanad extension has not begun yet, since priority is accorded to the Thripunithura extension following a spate of protests. The team conducting SIA will then be deputed on the Kakkanad route, the official added.

Sreedharan meets CM

Meanwhile, DMRC Principal Advisor E. Sreedharan held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, it is learnt. They discussed, among others, the possibility of commissioning the metro on the 13-km Aluva-Palarivattom route by April or commissioning the project up to Maharaja’s College Ground (18 km) in June.

Award for design

A KMRL press release says Tata Elxsi, the Kochi metro’s passenger-experience consultant, won this year’s iF Design Awards, a global recognition for design excellence, for the work done for the metro in the service-design discipline.

The firm had been tasked with designing a seamless customer journey in different modes of public transport, to build signage, way-finding, built-space experience, para-transit systems, designing user-friendly spaces, enticing interiors, and information design for hassle-free travel on Kochi metro.