A blow to gold smuggling rackets

After being caught off guard by the drop in domestic demand, more jobless days are in the offing for the unseen gold movers of Kerala.

Just when the flow of black market bullion from abroad was set for a revival on the back of a festive demand, the demonetisation of high denomination rupee notes appears to have dropped another bombshell on an already panic-stricken business. For, underground funds-transfer system (hawala), which has international links and is an opaque network, has for long been the lifeline of gold smuggling into the State.

“The smuggling operations will be definitely hit in the short run as the business primarily thrives on hawala money collected from NRIs. Prima facie, the smugglers do not appear to posses that much Rs.100 notes to disburse the money mobilised from overseas to the parties concerned,” explained K.N. Raghavan, Commissioner of Customs, Kochi. The illegal business, however, may well revive once the valid tender, stipulated as a replacement to the demonetised bills, comes into effect. “More than economic reasons, there are also some social factors including the aversion or lack of access to banking channels that contribute to this parallel economy. Given that, there is every possibility of it bouncing back, though after a few more months,” he said. The eagerness of gold smugglers to walk past the tariff route has so far helped the Cochin Customs realise an income of over Rs.100 crore -- one of the highest in the country. The agency has disposed a yearly average of 150 kilograms of gold, sourced chiefly through seizures from the Cochin international airport, with the average income from sale of gold standing between Rs.25 crore and Rs.30 crore every fiscal since 2012-2013.

Meanwhile, officials sources said that the demonetisation move would also serve a jolt to the Indian expatriates engaged in collection and sale of Indian currencies abroad.

