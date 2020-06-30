99.3% pass rate in SSLC exams in Ernakulam

Kochi

30 June 2020 21:30 IST

District slips to fourth position in pass percentage

Schools in Ernakulam district won the distinction of having the fourth highest pass percentage in the State in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

The district slipped from the third position in terms of pass percentage achieved last year. However, the overall pass percentage went up from 99.06 in 2019 to 99.3 this year.

Of the 31,440 students who wrote the exam, 31, 226 became eligible for higher studies. As many as 223 schools won 100% pass in the district. This included 72 government schools.

According to official data, 3, 406 students bagged A+ in all subjects. Girls topped the list of students with A+ in all subjects. Of the total 3,406 A+ winners, 2,454 were girls. As many as 950 boys won A+ in all subjects in Ernakulam.

Two students, children of migrant workers, who were part of the district administration’s Roshni project for migrant children were among those who won A+ for all subjects. They were students of Govt. HS, Irumpanam, and SNHSS, Ayyappankavu, respectively.

In the government schools category, 320 students won A+ in all subjects. Students of aided schools have topped those with A+ in all subjects, with 2,548 students earning distinction. Among unaided schools, 538 students won A+ in all subjects.