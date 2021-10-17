975 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

A total of 975 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 9.26%. Among the patients, two had arrived from outside the State, while 952 persons contracted the infection through local contacts. Nine health workers have also tested positive.

The places which reported more than 20 cases included Kuttampuzha (37), Vengola (32), Thiruvaniyoor (30), Njarackal (29), Thripunithura (29), Keerapara (27), Koovapady (27), Palluruthy (27), Thrikkakara (25), and Mulanthuruthy (23). The places which had less than five COVID-19 cases included Arakkuzha, Edakkattuvayal, Karumanoor, Kaloor, Kanjoor, Parakkadavu, Ponekkara, Kochi, Mattancherry, Ayyappankavu, Ernakulam North, Kizhakkambalam, Panampilly Nagar, Cheranalloor, Edavanakkad, Chendamangalam, Kumabalam, Poonithura, and Vellana.

As many as 1,671 persons recovered from the infection and 2,056 persons were newly brought under home observation. As many as 10,528 samples were sent for testing on Sunday.