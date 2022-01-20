9,605 COVID cases in Ernakulam; TPR at 45%

KOCHI

20 January 2022 20:53 IST

A total of 9,605 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ernakulam on Thursday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 45.06%. Among those infected, 47 persons are health workers. The number of those who got infected through local contact is 7,440. The source of infection was not confirmed in 2,117 cases, according to an official communication.

The number of active cases in the district is 31,427.

