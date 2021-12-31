96 kgs of ganja seized; one held

KOCHI

31 December 2021

Excise sleuths seized over 96 kgs of ganja from Edappally and arrested a man in this connection on Friday.

A man was arrested with 2 kgs of ganja while the rest was recovered from his car and the rented house of another accused, who allegedly supplied him the narcotic.

The arrested man was identified as Libin, 30, of Chendamangalam, North Paravur. He had only recently managed to secure bail after being arrested in another ganja-related case.

Another accused, Babykunju aka Baby, of Cheranalloor, who allegedly supplied the ganja to Libin fled the scene on noticing the excise team. A hunt has been launched for him.

The excise team also seized the car used to smuggle the ganja. The huge quantity of ganja brought form outside the State was stored anticipating high demand during the New Year celebrations.

The seizure was made on a tip-off received by T. Anilkumar, Inspector of the excise enforcement squad. A team led by North Paravur excise Circle Inspector S. Nijumon, preventive officer V.S. Haneesh, and civil excise officers M.M. Arunkumar, P.S. Basanthkumar, N.K. Sabu, Binu Manual, C.G. Dhabu, Raji Jose, and M.A. Dhanya made the seizure.

The accused was produced in the court, which remanded him in judicial custody. .