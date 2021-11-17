958 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 10.21%

KOCHI

17 November 2021 21:40 IST

Around 958 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 946 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in three cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 10.21%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Puthenvelikkara (58), Thrikkakara (39), Thripunithura (35), and Piravom (32). Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elamkulam, Kumbalanghi, Thoppumpady, Edappally, Edavanakad, Palarivattam, Vennala, Karuvelippady, Maneed, Ayampuzha, Thammanam, and Panayappilli, according to an official release.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 7,915 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.