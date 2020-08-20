95% of cases in Ernakulam through local contact

KOCHI

20 August 2020 23:47 IST

150 persons test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in district

Nearly 95% of those tested positive for COVID-19 in Ernakulam on Thursday contracted the infection through contact.

As many as 150 persons were confirmed positive in the district on Thursday. Of them, 143 were infected through contact.

The number of positive cases declined from 230 on Wednesday to 150 on Thursday. Those who tested positive on Thursday are from Aluva, Edappally, Edakochi, Edathala, Eroor, Elamakkara, Karukutty, Keezhmad, Kavalangad, Kuttampuzha, Kumbalam, Kottuvalli, Kothamangalam, Choornikkara, Chengamanad, Chellanam, Cheranalloor, Njarakkal, Thiruvankulam, Thrikkakara, Thoppumpady, Vennala, Palluruthy, Palarivattom, Pindimana, Fort Kochi, Perumbavoor, Mattancherry, Manjapra, Mazhuvannur, Mulavukad, Ramamangalam, Vengola, Vadavucode, Vyttila, South Vazhakulam, Angamaly, Rayamangalam, and Nellikuzhi. Four health workers were among those who contracted the virus through contact.

Advertising

Advertising

A 65-year-old resident of South Aduvassery died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on Thursday. His swab sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha to confirm whether the death occurred due to the disease. Seven persons are critically ill at the intensive care unit of the hospital. They include four who are above the age of 70. A 35-year-old resident of Neendakara also remains critical.

As many as 121 persons tested negative for the disease on Thursday ,while 178 were admitted to various hospitals and first-line treatment centres. The number of persons under treatment for the disease in the district is 1,729. Over 2,321 swab samples collected from those in the district were sent for testing on Thursday. The number of persons under home isolation is 1,002.

More than 400 persons received help under the tele-health helpline functioning at the COVID-19 control room in the district. They spoke to doctors and cleared their doubts. The helpline received over 350 calls on Thursday. Details about the services can be had from the District Control Room — phone - 0484 2368802/2368902/2368702.

Restrictions on visitors juvenile justice institutions

The Health Department has recommended maximum restrictions on the entry of visitors to juvenile justice institutions in Ernakulam as part of containment measures against COVID-19. The authorities should collect contact details of those visiting the institutions. Visitors should interact with children after taking all necessary precautions.

Workers should be given a duty period of up to one week. All residents and employees should wear masks. Those with COVID-19 symptoms should alert the health authorities. Steps should also be taken to arrange facilities for isolation of persons with symptoms.