₹95-crore insurance plan for flat demolition finalised

After the finalisation of Maradu apartments implosion plan and the timings to bring down the buildings, the insurance coverage plan for the demolition job has been fixed.

The total insurance coverage for the demolition of the four flats has been brought down to ₹95 crore though it was initially projected to provide a coverage of ₹125 crore.

The insurance agreement includes the provision that compensation will be provided at market value for restoration and repair of buildings and other structures that may develop damage during implosion.

Maradu residents had been demanding insurance coverage at market rates. The two towers of Alfa Serene and H2O Holy Faith will be insured for ₹25 crore each whereas Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram will be insured for ₹10 crore each.

There will not be any radial limit for insurance claims, according to a communication issued by Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi RDO who is in-charge of the demolition of the apartments. Mr. Singh said the buildings that would have to be vacated during implosion were being photographed to document their condition. Residents may have to be evacuated for up to four hours. “The structural audit of houses and other buildings located adjacent to the flats was being held by engineers to ensure that people are protected and to generate sufficient documentary evidence to prove their claim for damages,” he said.

It was earlier reported that Holy Faith would be brought down first on January 11 at 11 a.m. followed by Alfa Serene after a gap of 30 minutes.

On the second day of blast, Jain Coral Coves would be razed at 11 a.m. and Golden Kayaloram at 2 p.m.