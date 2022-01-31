9,453 COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

31 January 2022 20:53 IST

Ernakulam district reported 9,453 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

As many as 6,719 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 2,703 cases. Among the infected, 31 were health workers, according to an official communication.

A total of 75,872 persons are in home isolation. The number of active cases in the district is 70,958.

