936 recoveries, 423 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district recorded 423 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on Thursday, with the source of infection of 121 remaining unknown.

A total of 936 patients recovered. Among the newly infected were 12 health workers and 14 migrant workers. Edathala (21), Maradu (15), Thripunithura (14), and Kothamangalam (13) recorded most number cases in the district on Thursday.

The district has, as on Thursday, 29,193 people under disease surveillance. The total number of active patients was 9,245. A fresh lot of 6,031 samples were sent from the district for testing.