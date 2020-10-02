934 test positive as COVID-19 spurt continues in Ernakulam

8,590 active patients in district; 23,429 under observation

Ernakulam continued to register a high number of patients, as 934 tested positive for SARS-CoV2 virus on Thursday, taking the total number of patients in the district to 8,590.

A total of 740 of the new patients acquired the infection locally, with the source of infection of 150 untraced. Sixteen health workers were among the infected.

While 226 patients recovered, a fresh lot of 1,410 people were brought under disease surveillance on Thursday and 2,006 were taken off the list following completion of the mandatory quarantine. As on Thursday, there were 23,429 people under disease surveillance. New admissions in hospitals and COVID-19 First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) stood at 237 while 129 were discharged. While 4,815 patients were in isolation at their homes, 1,775 were in CFLTCs, 697 in private hospitals, 110 at the naval hospital Sanjeevani, 27 at the COVID-19 special PVS Hospital and 232 at the Government Medical College in Ernakulam.