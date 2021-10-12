931 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 6.1%

KOCHI

12 October 2021 22:26 IST

As many as 931 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

A total of 901 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 22 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 6.1%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Thrikkakara (45), Thirumaradi (30), Thripunithura (29).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Alangad, Ernakulam South, Kumbalam, Thevara, Pachalam, Pallipuram, Mulavukad, Kalady, Chengamanad, Mattancherry, Kumbalanghi, Thammanam, Pambakuda, Piravom, Poonithura, and Vazhakulam, according to an official release.

The number of active cases in the district was around 12,000 as on Tuesday.