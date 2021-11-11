922 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 9.3%

Around 922 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Nearly 902 persons got infected through local contact in the district.

The source of infection in as many as 14 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 9.3%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 20 included Chittattukara (37), Thrikkakara (28), Thirumaradi (26), Elanji (25), Maneed (25), Piravom (22), Amballoor (21), and Thripunitura (21).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Thevara, Elamkulam, Pindimana, Maradi, Elamakkara, Chalikavattam, Okkal, Chellanam, Malayattoor, Mundamveli, and Vennala, according to an official release.

Around 8,388 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.