Kochi

920 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

As many as 920 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

A total of 889 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 23 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 7.6%. The regions where the number of positive cases was higher than 30 included Njarakkal (56), Thrikkakara (43), Elankunnapuzha (36), and Pallipuram (34).

Among the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Eloor, Keezhmadu, Nedumbassery, Mattancherry, Vennala, Cheranelloor, Thammanam, Poonithura, Edakochi, Maradi, Chalikavattam, Thevara, Thoppumpady, and Vengola, according to an official release.

As many as 20,277 persons are under treatment in the district.


