916 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 9.4%

KOCHI

02 November 2021 22:19 IST

Around 916 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 898 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 11 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 9.4%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Vadakkekara (40), Chendamangalam (33), Manjalloor (33), and Thripunithura (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ezhikkara, Choornikkara, Vennala, Sreemoolanagaram, Elanji, Kumbalam, Vengola, Thevara, and Mulavukad, according to an official release.

Around 9,373 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.