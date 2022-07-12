91 hectares of crops hit by continuing rains in Ernakulam

Farmers sustain loss of ₹4.17 crore in July

Farmers have sustained loss to the tune of ₹4.17 crore during the month of July owing to heavy rains and inclement weather, said a communication from the Public Relations department here on Monday. Over 91 hectares have been affected in heavy rains that have continued since early July.

The communication added that banana farmers had sustained most losses. More than 30 hectares of banana cultivation have been affected in the Perumbavoor agricultural block, and the loss is estimated to be over ₹54 lakh. Farmers in Angamaly and Poothrikka areas have been the hardest hist. More than 18 hectares in Angamaly block and another 18 hectares have been hit in Poothrikka. Nedumbassery agricultural block has been the worst hit in terms of damage to banana cultivation.

Aluva block saw damage to around 4.32 hectares of cultivation, while 1.10 hectares have been affected in the Kothamangalan Block. In Parakkadavu block, over five acres were affected by rains and heavy winds.