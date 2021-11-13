907 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

As many as 907 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Saturday.

A total of 884 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 20 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 7.4%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 30 included Chendamangalam (35), Thrikkakara (33), and Chittattukara (32). Some of the places that reported fewer than five cases were Alangad, Kuttampuzha, Varappuzha, Kadungalloor, Chengamanad, Thevara, Karumaloor, Edakochi, Pachalam, Mattancherry, and Vennala, according to an official release.

As many as 8,449 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.