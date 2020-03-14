90 more persons brought under COVID-19 surveillance

KOCHI

14 March 2020 01:20 IST

A total of 532 people are in home quarantine in the district

On Friday, 90 persons were brought under surveillance for suspected COVID-19 in the district. Of them, 34 are under hospital observation. No new positive cases have come up in the district and 12 persons were removed from home quarantine on Friday.

One person was admitted to the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, for observation and eight people from the hospital under observation were discharged – bringing the total number of people under observation at the medical college hospital to 23.

In the isolation ward at Muvattupuzha general hospital, 15 people were brought in on Thursday night and two on Friday morning. Of them, 13 were discharged. At present, 11 are admitted in the hospital. A total of 532 people are in home quarantine in the district.

Sixteen samples were sent from the district to the National Virology Institute, Alappuzha, on Friday. Nineteen people were taken to private hospitals under observation for COVID-19. Of them, 12 have been sent for isolation under home observation. Three people were admitted to isolation wards in various hospitals.

At the airport, 3,219 passengers were screened from 30 international flights, from which 23 were found to be symptomatic. Four were placed under isolation. From 23 domestic flights, 2,779 passengers were examined.

On Friday, 397 calls were received at the district control room, of which 12 persons were given counselling on care for patients. The best practice would be to make only one person responsible for the patient. The rest of the family members should avoid close contact with the person. Those taking care of patients should wear masks and gloves besides taking other hygiene precautions.

Control room numbers are 0484-2368802, 2959040, 2423777, 2428777; and DISHA 1056, 2552056.