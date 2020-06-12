₹9 lakh reward for policemen

Busting a gambling racket has made a group of policemen richer by ₹9 lakh over two years after the operation, thanks to a court order.

The raid was conducted by the Nedumbasserry police on October 15, 2017, based on a tip-off that gambling involving lakhs of rupees was on at a club in Aluva. The team swooped down on the club and arrested 33 persons who were engaged in a card game and seized ₹18.06 lakh.

As per Section 18 of the Kerala Gaming Act, half the money seized in such operations should go to the officials involved as reward and the rest to the government exchequer.

When this was not forthcoming, the Nedumbasserry police moved the court for their rightful due, and the Angamaly First Class Magistrate Court has now ordered in their favour.

Following this, K. Karthik, District Police Chief, (Ernakulam Rural), has now initiated steps to release the reward, said a post in the official Facebook page of the State police.

The reward will benefit 23 officials who were part of the squad and each will get just over ₹39,000.