Kochi

₹9 lakh reward for policemen

Busting a gambling racket has made a group of policemen richer by ₹9 lakh over two years after the operation, thanks to a court order.

The raid was conducted by the Nedumbasserry police on October 15, 2017, based on a tip-off that gambling involving lakhs of rupees was on at a club in Aluva. The team swooped down on the club and arrested 33 persons who were engaged in a card game and seized ₹18.06 lakh.

As per Section 18 of the Kerala Gaming Act, half the money seized in such operations should go to the officials involved as reward and the rest to the government exchequer.

When this was not forthcoming, the Nedumbasserry police moved the court for their rightful due, and the Angamaly First Class Magistrate Court has now ordered in their favour.

Following this, K. Karthik, District Police Chief, (Ernakulam Rural), has now initiated steps to release the reward, said a post in the official Facebook page of the State police.

The reward will benefit 23 officials who were part of the squad and each will get just over ₹39,000.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:07:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/9-lakh-reward-for-policemen/article31808306.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY