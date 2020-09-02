9 held on drunken brawl charge

Kochi

02 September 2020 07:30 IST

A drunken celebration on the eve of Onam soon spiralled out of control and ended up in a mass brawl at a colony in Eloor on Sunday night. The Eloor police arrested nine persons in two different cases in this connection on Tuesday and released them on bail.

According to the police, a celebration was under way at the colony and the participants soon broke into dancing. Soon thereafter, an argument erupted leading to the fight. None was seriously injured though, the police said. The police registered a case invoking IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intentions).

