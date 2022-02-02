9 held for breaking into house, assault

A special investigation squad of the Ernakulam rural police on Wednesday arrested nine persons on the charge of breaking into a house and assaulting siblings, besides damaging properties.

The arrested were identified as Jithin, 21; Ranjtih, 31; Akhil, 29; Shidhin, 25; Ambily, 28; Sibu Joy, 42; all residents of Karumalloor; and Pranav, 29, of North Paravur; Anil, 34, of Kottuvally; and Maju, 35, of Angamaly. A team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik arrested the accused from various parts of the district.

More arrests

Mr. Karthik said that more arrests were likely in connection with the case.

Held in POCSO case

The Pothanikkad police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl and impregnating her.

The 22-year-old accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim multiple times. The incident came to light after the hospital authorities alerted the police following her delivery.

The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A team led by Inspector Basil Thomas, sub inspectors N.P. Sasi, M.P. Eldhose, and P.A. Kuriakose, senior civil police officer Gireesh Kumar, and civil police officers Jeeson Varghese, Robin P. Thomas, and N.U. Dayesh made the arrest.