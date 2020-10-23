874 persons test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

Kochi

23 October 2020 20:26 IST

22 health workers among the infected; source of infection untraced in 280 patients

Of the 874 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday, 22 were health workers, and the source of infection in 280 people could not be traced.

While 12 persons who arrived from outside the State tested positive, 560 contracted the infection through local contact.

Cases of infection were reported from areas including Thripunithura, Kalamassery, Edappally, Palarivattom, Kaloor, Thrikkakara, Karumaloor, Maradu, Angamaly, Fort Kochi, and Mattancherry. Four police officials also tested positive.

The number of patients who tested negative on Friday stood at 649, while 12,096 are being treated in the district. As many as 9,001 people are recovering at home, 1,032 patients are at FLTCs, 162 at SLTCs, 56 at PVS Hospital, and 194 patients are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

For testing, 7,237 samples were sent from government and private facilities.