873 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

Test positivity rate at 10.24%

A total of 873 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Sunday. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 10.24%.

While 867 people got infected through local contact, the source of infection could not be identified in three cases. Two health workers also tested positive. One person got infected from outside the State.

While 874 people recovered, 1,280 were brought under home surveillance. A total of 32,011 people were now under home observation and 7,739 people under treatment. As many as 8,525 samples were sent for testing.

Meanwhile, a total of 49,94,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administrated in the district so far. They included 29,83,040 first doses and 20,11,109 second doses, according to a communication from the district administration.