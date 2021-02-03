KochiKOCHI 03 February 2021 23:29 IST
871 new cases in Ernakulam
There were 871 new cases of COVID-19 and 909 recoveries on Wednesday.
One of the new patients was a health worker. From Thrikkakara 35 new cases were reported while Kavalangad had 33, Karukutti 30, Thripunithura 27, Rayamangalam 20, and Nedumbassery and Maradu 19 new cases.
The district had a case load of 10,599 active patients. From the district, 6,265 samples were sent for testing.
