86.96% of children administered pulse polio vaccine in Ernakulam

As part of the pulse polio immunisation programme, as many as 1,83,217 children (86.96%) were administered pulse polio drops on Sunday in Ernakulam district. Of them, 5,442 were children from migrant families. Those below five years of age are administered the vaccine. The health authorities were planning to administer the vaccine to a total of 2,10,681 children. Health workers will administer polio vaccine on February 28 and March 1 to those who could not get vaccinated on Sunday, according to a communication from the District Medical Officer.