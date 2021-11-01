867 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 13.1%

KOCHI

01 November 2021 23:32 IST

Around 867 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Nearly 848 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 15 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 13.1%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Ezhikkara (41), Mulanthuruthy (36), and Chengamanad (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Aluva, Fort Kochi, Palarivattam, Ernakulam South, Keezhmad, Edakochi, Thoppumpady, Chellanam, and Mulavukad, according to an official release.

Around 10,246 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.