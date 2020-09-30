Kochi

859 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ernakulam

A total of 859 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

Of them, 731 people contracted the disease through local transmission and the source of infection of 112 people remains unknown. Ten health workers have tested positive.

A total of 216 people tested negative on Tuesday and 23,363 people remain in quarantine. About 258 people were discharged from hospitals and first-line treatment centres.

As many as 7,084 people are being treated for the disease in the district.

For testing, 1,719 samples were sent from government facilities and 1,635 samples from private ones.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 12:09:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/859-new-covid-19-cases-reported-in-ernakulam/article32727170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story